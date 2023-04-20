 Skip navigation
Eagles add associate head coach to Kevin Patullo’s title

  
Published April 20, 2023 10:01 AM
The Eagles announced a number of changes to their coaching staff on Thursday, including the addition of a new title for Kevin Patullo.

Patullo was the team’s offensive passing game coordinator for the last two seasons and he will also have the associate head coach title this season. Patullo interviewed for the Jets offensive coordinator job before they hired Nathaniel Hackett earlier this year.

In addition to the Patullo move, the Eagles announced that D.K. McDonald is their new defensive backs coach. He was the team’s assistant defensive backs coach.

The Eagles also promoted Tyler Scudder to assistant linebackers coach after two years as a coaching assistant. They hired Mike DiAngelo as defensive quality control coach, Taver Johnson as the assistant defensive backs coach, Ronell Williams as the nickels coach, and Tyler Yelk as assistant to the head coach.