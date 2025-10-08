Eagles add Jalen Carter to injury report, list him as questionable for Thursday night

The Eagles made a significant addition to their injury report on Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter has a heel injury and he was listed as a limited participant in their final practice before facing the Giants on Thursday night. Carter landed a questionable designation for the game.

Carter dealt with a shoulder injury this summer, but has been active for all five of the team’s games. He was ejected ahead of the first play of their season-opening win over the Cowboys, however.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean (knee) is also listed as questionable to make his first appearance of the season. The team will need to make a roster move to activate him from the physically unable to perform list if he’s going to play.

Left guard Landon Dickerson (ankle) and tight end Grant Calcaterra (oblique) have been ruled out.