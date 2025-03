Veteran tight end Harrison Bryant is heading to Philadelphia.

The Eagles and Bryant agreed to a one-year deal, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 26-year-old Bryant spent last season with the Raiders and had nine catches for 86 yards.

A 2020 fourth-round pick of the Browns, Bryant has 98 catches for 877 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career and is also a special teams contributor.