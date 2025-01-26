Eagles advance to Super Bowl LIX with 55-23 win over Commanders

For the second time in three seasons, the Eagles will play for a Lombardi Trophy.

Philadelphia has advanced to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans after defeating Washington 55-23 in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

The Eagles ran all over the Commanders and scored 28 points off of four takeaways for a dominant victory. Famed free-agent signee Saquon Barkley rushed for a 60-yard touchdown on Philadelphia’s first play from scrimmage, setting the tone for the day.

He ended up with 118 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Jalen Hurts had three rushing touchdowns. And rookie Will Shipley added one toward the end of the game for a seventh rushing score.

Those seven rushing TDs tied an all-time NFL record for a postseason game.

Philadelphia’s 55 points also set a record for any conference championship game.

The Eagles ended the game with 229 rushing yards on 36 attempts.

Washington had not committed a giveaway in the postseason until a fumble by Dyami Brown in the first quarter that led to Barkley’s second touchdown of the game. That was just the first of three lost fumbles, each of which led to a Philadelphia touchdown. Quarterback Jayden Daniels then threw an interception midway through the fourth quarter that led to Shipley’s 2-yard touchdown run.

Hurts ended the game 20-of-28 for 246 yards with a touchdown to go with his three TDs. A.J. Brown caught six passes for 96 yards with a touchdown for his best output of the postseason.

On the other side, Daniels was 29-of-48 for 255 yards with a touchdown and a pick. He also led the team with 48 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles have now advanced to a second Super Bowl in four seasons under head coach Nick Sirianni. It’s the team’s fifth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, which the club will enter with a 1-3 record.

While Washington did not win on Sunday, the club’s future appears bright with Daniels at quarterback.