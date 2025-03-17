 Skip navigation
Eagles agree to one-year deal with LB Azeez Ojulari

  
Published March 17, 2025 05:09 PM

The Eagles are bringing in a defensive piece from a division rival.

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Philadelphia is signing linebacker Azeez Ojulari to a one-year deal worth $4 million.

Ojulari, 24, just completed his rookie contract with the Giants.

He was No. 49 on PFT’s list of the top 100 free agents of 2025.

A second-round pick in 2021, Ojulari appeared in 46 games with 30 starts in his first four seasons. He has recorded 22.0 sacks with 21 tackles for loss and 37 quarterback hits in his career.

In 2024, Ojulari tallied 6.0 sacks with seven TFLs and 10 QB hits in 11 games with five starts. He was on the field for 58 percent of defensive snaps and 12 percent of special teams snaps in games played.