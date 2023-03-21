 Skip navigation
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals "in better shape" than Round 1
Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals "in better shape" than Round 1
Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Eagles agree to one-year deal with Nicholas Morrow

  
Published March 21, 2023 07:24 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King outline why the Eagles re-signing more senior players will allow the team to maintain consistent leadership while adjusting to a new OC and DC.

Philadelphia has added a linebacker.

The Eagles have agreed to a one-year deal with Nicholas Morrow, according to multiple reports.

Morrow spent the 2022 season with the Bears, starting all 17 games for the club. He recorded a career-high 116 tackles with 11 tackles for loss. He also had a pair of passes defensed and an interception.

Morrow was on the field for every one of Chicago’s defensive snaps last year.

Entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Morrow spent his first five seasons with the Raiders in Oakland and Las Vegas. He missed the 2021 season due to injury.

Morrow has played 79 games with 46 starts, recording 4.0 sacks, 31 tackles for loss, 15 QB hits, and three interceptions.