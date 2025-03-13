Eagles agree to terms with Adoree’ Jackson

The Eagles are signing free agent cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

He could compete for a starting job, though if nothing else, Jackson adds veteran depth.

Jackson, 29, has appeared in 97 games with 82 starts in eight NFL seasons. He spent four seasons with the Titans and four with the Giants.

In 2024, Jackson played 14 games with five starts and totaled 28 tackles, five passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. It marked the first time in his career he played fewer than 75 percent of the defensive snaps in the games he played, seeing action on only 47 percent of the team’s plays.

In his career, Jackson has recorded 404 tackles, four interceptions, six forced fumbles and 61 passes defensed.