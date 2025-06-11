Eagles agree to terms with first-rounder Jihaad Campbell

Another first-round pick has agreed to terms on his first NFL contract.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Eagles have come to an agreement with linebacker Jihaad Campbell. Campbell is the 28th first-round pick to agree to a deal since April’s draft.

Campbell signed a four-year deal worth more than $14.9 million in guaranteed money. The Eagles will also hold the option for a fifth season.

The Eagles re-signed Zack Baun this offseason and Campbell will join him and Nakobe Dean at linebacker. Dean is recovering from a knee injury that could keep him out into the regular season.

Second-round safety Andrew Mukuba is the only Eagles draft pick who has not agreed to a deal. He is one of thirty second-round picks that remain unsigned.