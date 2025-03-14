 Skip navigation
Eagles agree to terms with LB Patrick Johnson, LS Charley Hughlett

  
Published March 14, 2025 04:51 PM

The Eagles announced a pair of agreements with free agents on Friday afternoon.

Linebacker Patrick Johnson will be back with the team on a one-year deal. Johnson was a seventh-round pick in 2021 and remained with the team until being waived a week into this season. He was claimed by the Giants, but is now back with the Eagles after 12 appearances for the other NFC East team.

Johnson had four tackles for the Giants and he had 35 tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery while mostly playing on special teams in 49 games for the Eagles.

The Eagles also announced the signing of long snapper Charley Hughlett. Hughlett played 152 games for the Browns, including five games last season. Rick Lovato was the long snapper for the Super Bowl champs last season.