 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250324.jpg
PFT Draft: Top remaining free agents
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_250324.jpg
Diggs reportedly ahead of schedule with ACL rehab
nbc_pft_kickoffchanges_250324.jpg
NFL considering more changes to kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250324.jpg
PFT Draft: Top remaining free agents
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_250324.jpg
Diggs reportedly ahead of schedule with ACL rehab
nbc_pft_kickoffchanges_250324.jpg
NFL considering more changes to kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles agree to terms with OT Kendall Lamm

  
Published March 24, 2025 06:34 PM

The Eagles have agreed to terms with free agent offensive tackle Kendall Lamm on a one-year deal, Peter Schrager of NFL Media reports.

Lamm, 32, will compete to replace Fred Johnson as the swing tackle on Jeff Stoutland’s offensive line.

He had back surgery Jan. 3.

In 2024, Lamm played 15 games with seven starts, seeing action on 511 offensive snaps and 63 on special teams.

He played four seasons in Houston, two in Cleveland and one in Tennessee before joining the Dolphins before the 2024 season.

Lamm has appeared in 119 games with 44 starts.