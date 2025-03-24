Eagles agree to terms with OT Kendall Lamm

The Eagles have agreed to terms with free agent offensive tackle Kendall Lamm on a one-year deal, Peter Schrager of NFL Media reports.

Lamm, 32, will compete to replace Fred Johnson as the swing tackle on Jeff Stoutland’s offensive line.

He had back surgery Jan. 3.

In 2024, Lamm played 15 games with seven starts, seeing action on 511 offensive snaps and 63 on special teams.

He played four seasons in Houston, two in Cleveland and one in Tennessee before joining the Dolphins before the 2024 season.

Lamm has appeared in 119 games with 44 starts.