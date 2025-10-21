Eagles announce Brandon Graham’s return

Word that defensive end Brandon Graham would be coming out of retirement to rejoin the Eagles broke on Monday and it became official on Tuesday.

The Eagles announced that they have agreed to terms with Graham, who spent the last 15 seasons playing for the team. Graham announced his retirement after February’s Super Bowl victory and confirmed his return on a Tuesday morning episode of his podcast Unblocked.

“I’m coming back, baby,” Graham said. “I’m excited. No expectations, just excited to get after it. Of course I believe in the team, that’s a big part of it too. I know that they got everything that they need and can’t wait to add to just add a little more value.”

Graham said that he “really didn’t want to retire,” but didn’t want to play for another team and the Eagles were focused on other things after beating the Chiefs in New Orleans. He said he wasn’t ready to commit to a return when there were inquiries from the team before they signed Za’Darius Smith in September, but things aligned after Smith announced his retirement last week.