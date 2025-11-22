Eagles announce center Cam Jurgens will play on Sunday

Eagles center Cam Jurgens is good to go for Sunday against the Cowboys.

Jurgens, who had been listed as questionable with a concussion, has now fully cleared the protocol. The Eagles announced today that Jurgens will play and has no injury designation.

The Eagles also announced that DeVonta Smith will play but will fly to Dallas separately from the team, for personal reasons that the team did not disclose.

Philadelphia’s offense suffered a blow when right tackle Lane Johnson suffered a foot injury last week, and Johnson will be out for at least a few weeks. But otherwise the Eagles feel good about their offense.

The Eagles are three-point favorites on the road against the Cowboys on Sunday.