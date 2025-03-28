 Skip navigation
Eagles announce several changes to 2025 coaching staff

  
Published March 28, 2025 10:36 AM

The Eagles confirmed a few previously reported changes to their coaching staff on Friday and they announced several other moves as well.

They have promoted Tyler Yelk to a defensive assistant position on Nick Sirianni’s staff. Yelk was a quality control coach in 2024 and an assistant to Sirianni during the 2023 season.

Montgomery VanGorder has been hired as an offensive quality control assistant. VanGorder held the same title at the University of Georgia for the last six seasons, so he’s familiar with a number of Eagles players who played in Athens before making the move to Philadelphia.

The Eagles have also hired Cole Peterson as the assistant to the head coach. He was the executive director of football operations at UAB for the last two seasons.

The hires of passing game coordinator Parks Frazier, quarterbacks coach Scot Loeffler, and assistant offensive line coach Greg Austin rounded out the day’s announcements.