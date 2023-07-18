Eagles are favored to win the NFC, but Lions are the most popular bet

The Eagles are the betting favorites to repeat as the NFC champions. But there’s no more popular bet than the Lions.

More than 36 percent of the bets on this season’s NFC champion have been placed on the Lions, and more than 34 percent of the money placed to win the NFC has been on the Lions, according to BetMGM. All that money has shifted the Lions’ odds of winning the NFC from +1100 to +850.

The Eagles, who are +260 favorites, have been the bet on 13 percent of the tickets and 11.8 percent of the handle. No other team has had more than 10 percent of the bets to win the NFC.

In their franchise history, the Lions have never won the NFC Championship Game. This year’s team appears to have one of the best chances of any Lions team ever.