 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles are five sacks in the Super Bowl from an NFL regular season/postseason record

  
Published February 3, 2023 11:06 AM
nbc_pft_scheduleandinjuries_230203
February 3, 2023 11:41 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss how a 17-week regular season increases the number of injuries, particularly when it matters most, and at what point action should be considered from a player-safety standpoint.

The Eagles’ defense led the NFL with 70 sacks in the regular season, and they’ve added eight more sacks in the playoffs. And now they’re closing in on an all-time record.

If the Eagles can record five sacks in Super Bowl LVII, they’ll have a total of 83 combined in the regular season and the postseason, which would be the most in NFL history.

Currently the Eagles are in third place all-time, behind only the 1984 Bears, who had 82 sacks in the regular season and playoffs combined, and the 1985 Bears, who had 80. Those Bears had perhaps the greatest defense in NFL history, so the Eagles are in some elite company.

Sacking Patrick Mahomes five times won’t be easy: He’s only taken five sacks in a game once in his career, in 2018. But if there’s a defense that can do it, it’s this year’s Eagles.