Eagles are the betting favorites to win next year’s Super Bowl
After winning Super Bowl LIX, the Eagles are the favorites to win Super Bowl LX as well.
Philadelphia has opened as a +600 favorite to win the 2026 Super Bowl, via DraftKings.
Behind the Eagles is a three-way tie among the Chiefs, Bills and Ravens, all at +700.
Next are the Lions at +1000, followed by the 49ers at +1600, Commanders and Packers at +1800 and Bengals at +2000.
The Rams and Chargers are both at +2800, the Texans are at +3000, the Buccaneers and Broncos are both +3500 and the Vikings and Bears are both +4000.
The Seahawks, Steelers, Falcons, Dolphins and Cowboys are all at +6500. The Cardinals are +7000, the Patriots are +8000 and the Jaguars are +10000.
The Raiders and Colts are both +11000, the Jets and Panthers are both +13000 and the Saints and Browns are both +15000.
The two teams with the longest odds are the Titans and Giants, both at +20000