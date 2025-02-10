 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodgers_250211.jpg
Steelers emerge as favorite to land Rodgers
nbc_pft_parade_250211.jpg
Eagles’ parade will be on Valentine’s Day
nbc_pft_moore_250211.jpg
Saints’ ownership is appealing to Moore

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodgers_250211.jpg
Steelers emerge as favorite to land Rodgers
nbc_pft_parade_250211.jpg
Eagles’ parade will be on Valentine’s Day
nbc_pft_moore_250211.jpg
Saints’ ownership is appealing to Moore

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles are the betting favorites to win next year’s Super Bowl

  
Published February 10, 2025 11:36 AM

After winning Super Bowl LIX, the Eagles are the favorites to win Super Bowl LX as well.

Philadelphia has opened as a +600 favorite to win the 2026 Super Bowl, via DraftKings.

Behind the Eagles is a three-way tie among the Chiefs, Bills and Ravens, all at +700.

Next are the Lions at +1000, followed by the 49ers at +1600, Commanders and Packers at +1800 and Bengals at +2000.

The Rams and Chargers are both at +2800, the Texans are at +3000, the Buccaneers and Broncos are both +3500 and the Vikings and Bears are both +4000.

The Seahawks, Steelers, Falcons, Dolphins and Cowboys are all at +6500. The Cardinals are +7000, the Patriots are +8000 and the Jaguars are +10000.

The Raiders and Colts are both +11000, the Jets and Panthers are both +13000 and the Saints and Browns are both +15000.

The two teams with the longest odds are the Titans and Giants, both at +20000