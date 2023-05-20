Eagles Autism Foundation raises a record $6.2 million in 2023

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie started the Eagles Autism Foundation in 2018. This year, it has raised more than $6.2 million, a record for the group.

The foundation had its annual Eagles Autism Challenge on Saturday, with more than 4,500 biking, walking, and running in support of the effort.

Since it launched, the Eagles Autism Foundation has raised more than $22 million for autism research and care programs.

Participants from the team included receiver A.J. Brown and center Jason Kelce.

“On behalf of the Philadelphia Eagles, I would like to thank our supporters worldwide for contributing to what was truly a record-setting year for the Eagles Autism Challenge,” Lurie said in a press release. “Our collective effort is going to transform the lives of those with autism today and for generations to come. The progress we have made over the past six years would not have been possible without the help of our loyal participants, the generosity of our donors, Eagles fans, the players, coaches, and staff. Today was an example of the unifying power we have as a community to advance autism research and assist the individuals and families affected by autism everywhere.”

You can learn more about the Eagles Autism Foundation here , and you can make a donation to the cause, if you so choose.