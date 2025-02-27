Eagles bring back assistant coach Greg Austin

Greg Austin is returning to Philadelphia for his second stint on the Eagles’ coaching staff.

Austin will join the staff of head coach Nick Sirianni, according to Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94 WIP.

This will be Austin’s second stint on the Eagles’ staff. He was previously assistant offensive line coach in Philadelphia from 2013 to 2015 under Chip Kelly. Austin also worked for Kelly at Oregon. Austin was on the Jaguars’ staff for the last two years.

Although Austin’s title in Philadelphia has not been revealed, he will likely be an assistant offensive line coach.