Eagles bring Kenyon Green back to active roster, add Terrace Marshall to practice squad

The Eagles cut guard Kenyon Green last week, but he wasn’t gone for long.

Green has re-signed to the Eagles’ active roster, the team announced.

Originally taken. by the Texans with the 15th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Green hasn’t lived up to his pre-draft hype and was traded to the Eagles in March as part of the deal that sent C.J. Gardner-Johnson to Houston.

The Eagles also announced that they signed wide receiver Terrace Marshall to the practice squad. Marshall was also one of the Eagles’ cuts last week.