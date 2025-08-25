 Skip navigation
Eagles to waive Kenyon Green

  
Guard Kenyon Green was traded to the Eagles in the offseason, but he won’t be making it to their initial 53-man roster.

Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports that the Eagles are waiving Green as one of their moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

Green was acquired by the Eagles as part of the deal that sent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. The 2022 first-round pick started 23 games in Houston, but missed the 2023 season with a shoulder injury and another shoulder injury cost him time this summer.

Green returned to play in the team’s final preseason game, but his extensive action in that game was a good sign that the Eagles were heading in other directions on their offensive line.