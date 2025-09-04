 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tombradyv2_250903.jpg
Brady offers take on QB evolution in 2025 vs. 2000
nbc_pft_kellenmoore_250903.jpg
Moore peels back curtain on move to start Rattler
nbc_pft_preseasonawards_v2_250903.jpg
PFT preseason awards: OROY, DROY, MVP, more

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tombradyv2_250903.jpg
Brady offers take on QB evolution in 2025 vs. 2000
nbc_pft_kellenmoore_250903.jpg
Moore peels back curtain on move to start Rattler
nbc_pft_preseasonawards_v2_250903.jpg
PFT preseason awards: OROY, DROY, MVP, more

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles can get to .500 all-time in regular season — for first time since 1933

  
Published September 3, 2025 10:48 PM

The year was 1933. The team mascot was Dick Levy, who is the kid in the photo next to Red Grange of the Chicago Bears.

It’s the last time the Eagles had an all-time record of .500 record in the regular season, at 3-3-1.

Two losses to end the season dropped them to 3-5-1. They have not yet reached .500 in their all-time regular season record since then.

With a win on Thursday night, the Eagles will finally get back there.

The tip came from a reader. NBC has confirmed it. The Eagles are 638-639-4 all-time in the regular season. A win against the Cowboys will get the Eagles to .500 overall for the first time in 92 years.

Even if it doesn’t happen on Thursday night, it presumably will happen sooner than later in 2025.