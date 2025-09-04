Eagles can get to .500 all-time in regular season — for first time since 1933

The year was 1933. The team mascot was Dick Levy, who is the kid in the photo next to Red Grange of the Chicago Bears.

It’s the last time the Eagles had an all-time record of .500 record in the regular season, at 3-3-1.

Two losses to end the season dropped them to 3-5-1. They have not yet reached .500 in their all-time regular season record since then.

With a win on Thursday night, the Eagles will finally get back there.

The tip came from a reader. NBC has confirmed it. The Eagles are 638-639-4 all-time in the regular season. A win against the Cowboys will get the Eagles to .500 overall for the first time in 92 years.

Even if it doesn’t happen on Thursday night, it presumably will happen sooner than later in 2025.