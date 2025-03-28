Eagles, Chiefs, Bills, Ravens win totals set at 11.5, highest in NFL

Sports books have started taking bets on NFL teams’ 2025 win totals, and four of the top teams from last year are expected to be at the top of the league again this year.

The Eagles, Chiefs, Bills and Ravens’ win totals were set at 11.5, the highest in the NFL for this season.

Plenty can change between now and the start of the season, from the draft to trades to free agent moves to the schedule giving some teams more rest days than others. It’s possible that by the time the regular season starts, the win total expectations will be different. But right now, those four teams stand above the rest.

Next in the win total order are the Lions and 49ers, each at 10.5. The Buccaneers, Chargers, Rams, Texans, Broncos, Packers, Bengals and Commanders are all listed at 9.5 wins.