Eagles claim Charles Harris off of waivers

  
Published November 26, 2024 05:01 PM

The Eagles have lost a couple of edge rushers to injuries in recent week and they made a roster move to bolster the group on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, they have claimed Charles Harris off of waivers. Harris was let go by the Panthers on Monday.

Brandon Graham suffered a season-ending triceps injury in last Sunday night’s win over the Rams and Bryce Huff is currently on injured reserve after having wrist surgery. Josh Sweat, Nolan Smith, and Jalyx Hunt are the other players on the edge in Philly.

Harris had 21 tackles, three sacks, and seven quarterback hits in Carolina. He has 19.5 career sacks and had 10 for the Lions over the last three seasons. His history with Detroit led some to suggest he might land there, but the Eagles are ahead in the waiver order and Harris is on his way to the NFC East club.