Eagles claim OL Willie Lampkin, re-sign LS Charley Hughlett

The Eagles made some roster tweaks on Wednesday.

They have claimed offensive lineman Willie Lampkin and signed long snapper Charley Hughlett. Hughlett was released on Tuesday as part of the team’s final cuts.

Lampkin signed with the Rams after going undrafted out of North Carolina. He gives the Eagles another option in the interior of their offensive line.

Hughlett joined the Eagles this offseason and has appeared in 152 games over the course of his career. Most of those games came with the Browns.

The Eagles made room for the new arrivals by waiving offensive lineman Trevor Keegan and safety Tristan McCollum.