Armani Rogers is headed to a new team in the NFC East.

The Eagles announced on Wednesday that they’ve claimed Rogers off waivers. He was let go by the Commanders earlier this week.

Rogers, 26, is returning from a torn Achilles suffered early in last year’s training camp. As a rookie out of Ohio University in 2022, he appeared in 11 games with three starts. He caught five passes for 64 yards and rushed twice for 26 yards.

As a corresponding roster move, the Eagles have waived receiver Shaq Davis.