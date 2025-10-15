Eagles DC Vic Fangio: Za’Darius Smith retirement a surprise, we’ll make it work

The Eagles lost an edge rusher this week when Za’Darius Smith retired and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio will be responsible for filling the snaps that Smith was playing for the team.

Fangio said at Tuesday press conference that he “was surprised” when he heard about Smith’s decision and said he wished him the best in the future. Fangio said that you’d always like to have more depth at the position, but is confident that the Eagles “have guys in the building that could fulfill” their needs.

“We’ll have to absorb those snaps up with the rest of the guys and we’ll make it work,” Fangio said, via a transcript from the team.

Fangio said he’s not aware of any conversations about Brandon Graham coming out of retirement and that it’s possible that linebacker Nakobe Dean’s return to health could open the door to more time on the edge for first-round pick Jihaad Campbell, but the Eagles are unlikely to unveil all of their plans ahead of Sunday’s game in Minnesota.