Eagles draft Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

  
Published April 27, 2024 03:03 PM

Twenty-six years after the Eagles made linebacker Jeremiah Trotter a third-round pick in the draft, the Eagles have drafted his son.

In round five, at pick No. 155, the Eagles selected Jeremiah Trotter Jr., a linebacker from Clemson.

Earlier this month, Eagles G.M. Howie Roseman admitted to having a bias in favor of Trotter Jr.

Trotter Sr. was the first franchise player to have his franchise tag rescinded. The Eagles did it in 2002, and he signed with Washington.

The elder Trotter later returned from 2004 through 2006, and 2009. He’s a member of the team’s Hall of Fame.

The best news is that No. 54 is currently available in Philly. That’s what Trotter Sr. wore in Philly, and it’s what Trotter Jr. wore at Clemson.