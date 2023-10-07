Eagles elevate Bradley Roby, place Cam Jurgens on IR

Cornerback Bradley Roby is set to make his Eagles debut on Sunday.

The Eagles announced on Saturday that they have elevated Roby from the practice squad. Roby signed with the Eagles earlier this week and gives the team experienced depth while getting a chance to make a run at a Super Bowl.

“I was waiting for the right situation,” Roby said, via the team’s website. “I really want to win a championship. I have one in my career, and I am thirsty to get back.”

The Eagles also placed right guard Cam Jurgens on injured reserve. Jurgens was ruled out with a foot injury on Friday and will miss at least four games.

Punter Braden Mann was elevated along with Roby and the team announced wide receiver Britain Covey has cleared the concussion protocol.