Eagles elevate Devon Allen, Braden Mann for Monday’s game

Devon Allen is likely to make his NFL debut tonight.

The Eagles have elevated Allen and punter Braden Mann from the practice squad to the active roster for Monday’s matchup against the Buccaneers.

Allen, who has participated in the 110 meter hurdles at the last two Summer Olympics, had a 73-yard kick return during the preseason for Philadelphia. The 28 year old also spent time on the Eagles’ practice squad last year.

Mann will also make his Eagles debut on Monday. Philadelphia added him to the practice squad last week after cutting Arryn Siposs.

A sixth-round pick in 2020, Mann averaged 46.9 yards per punt and 40.8 net yards for the Jets last year.