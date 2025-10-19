 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles extend lead to 21-9 on DeVonta Smith’s long TD reception

  
Published October 19, 2025 03:00 PM

The Eagles had only 117 yards at halftime. They have 201 now after their first drive of the second half.

DeVonta Smith turned around Vikings defensive back Isaiah Rodgers and caught a 79-yard touchdown. It came after a 5-yard run by Jalen Hurts, making it a two-play, 84-yard drive.

The Eagles now lead 21-9.

Hurts is 11-of-13 for 170 yards and two touchdowns, with Smitch catching six for 115 yards and a touchdown. Saquon Barkley has eight carries for 30 yards.

The Eagles have ruled out center Cam Jurgens (knee), outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) and LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (ankle) for the second half.