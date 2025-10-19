Eagles extend lead to 21-9 on DeVonta Smith’s long TD reception

The Eagles had only 117 yards at halftime. They have 201 now after their first drive of the second half.

DeVonta Smith turned around Vikings defensive back Isaiah Rodgers and caught a 79-yard touchdown. It came after a 5-yard run by Jalen Hurts, making it a two-play, 84-yard drive.

The Eagles now lead 21-9.

Hurts is 11-of-13 for 170 yards and two touchdowns, with Smitch catching six for 115 yards and a touchdown. Saquon Barkley has eight carries for 30 yards.

The Eagles have ruled out center Cam Jurgens (knee), outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) and LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (ankle) for the second half.