Eagles fans chanted, “Thank you, Giants” for letting Saquon Barkley leave

  
Published November 15, 2024 04:59 AM

Eagles fans cheered on Thursday night as Saquon Barkley racked up 146 rushing yards, 52 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Commanders. And then Eagles fans engaged in one of their favorite activities: Mocking the Giants.

The fans in Philadelphia began a loud chant of, “Thank you, Giants” in a show of appreciation for the Giants letting Barkley test free agency, where he quickly signed with the Eagles.

“That feels amazing. It feels amazing. Last year was a tough year for me mentally,” Barkley said on the postgame show as thousands of Eagles fans who remained in the stands after the game showered him with the “Thank you, Giants” chant.

It was a fun moment for the fans in Philadelphia, but one person who will most certainly not find it funny is Giants owner John Mara, who made clear to his football staff before the start of free agency that he did not want Barkley to leave, and certainly not to leave for Philadelphia. As shown on the offseason edition of Hard Knocks, Mara told Giants General Manager Joe Schoen that Giants fans love Barkley and that it would be tough for Mara to see Barkley in an Eagles uniform.

“I’ll have a tough time sleeping if Saquon goes to Philadelphia, I’ll tell you that,” Mara said in March. “As I’ve told you, I’ve been around enough players, but he’s the most popular player we have, by far.”

Barkley is as popular as ever this year, just with a new fan base.