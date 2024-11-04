Eagles intercept Trevor Lawrence in end zone to hold on for 28-23 win

The Jaguars had a chance — a good chance — to pull off an improbable comeback. The Jaguars, though, did what the Jaguars have done this season.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean saved the day for the Eagles, intercepting Trevor Lawrence in the end zone on a pass intended for running back D’Ernest Johnson with 1:38 left and the Jaguars at the Eagles 13. Philadelphia held on for a 28-23 win in a game it dominated but tried to give away.

It was Jacksonville’s fifth loss of five points or less as they fell to 2-7. The Eagles improved to 6-2 with a fourth consecutive win.

Philadelphia led 22-0 in the third quarter.

The Eagles, though, bypassed field goals with fourth down plays at the Jacksonville 22 and 25, turning it over on downs; they gave up a scoop-and-score on a Saquon Barkley fumble; they failed on three 2-point conversions; and they missed a 57-yard field goal try with 2:11 left that gave the Jaguars good field position and a chance to win it.

Barkley did all the heavy lifting on offense, rushing for 159 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries and catching three passes for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Jalen Hurts went 18-of-24 for 230 yards and two touchdowns. The Eagles lost A.J. Brown to a knee injury before the second half, but DeVonta Smith caught four passes for 87 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown for the Eagles’ final points.

The Jaguars scored two touchdowns in 14 seconds, while converting both 2-point conversions, to climb back in the game in the third quarter.

The team’s first touchdown came on a 1-yard run by Lawrence, ending a 10-play, 61-yard drive. Lawrence completed a pass to Brian Thomas on the 2-point try.

On the next play from scrimmage, Barkley fumbled and Travon Walker returned it 35 yards for a touchdown. Replay showed Ventrell Miller getting Barkley’s ankle before Barkley went to the ground with the ground causing the fumble. The league officiating office, though, confirmed the on-field ruling that Barkley had not been touched before fumbling.

Lawrence was 16-of-31 for 169 yards and two interceptions.

The Jaguars had 31 yards in the first half and finished with only 215.