Eagles lead Cowboys 21-7 at halftime

The Eagles dominated the first half, taking a 21-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Philadelphia led 21-0 before Dallas finally reached paydirt on Dak Prescott’s 1-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens with 21 seconds left in the half. That tied Prescott with Tony Romo for the most passing yards in team history with 34,183.

Prescott went 13-of-17 for 159 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and the Cowboys outgained the Eagles 211 to 196. But the Cowboys couldn’t get out of their own way.

The Cowboys got on the doorstep of the goal line earlier in the second quarter, with a first-and-goal from the Philadelphia 1. Javonte Williams was stopped for no gain on a wildcat run before left tackle Tyler Guyton was called for a false start. On second-and-goal from the 5, Prescott was intercepted by Reed Blankenship on a pass intended for CeeDee Lamb in the end zone.

KaVonte Turpin also lost a fumble for the Cowboys, which Zack Baun recovered, and Ryan Flournoy was called for a costly running-into-the-kicker penalty on a Braden Mann punt that gave the Eagles a first down. Guyton also had a tripping penalty on Jalyx Hunt that the Cowboys were able to overcome on their touchdown drive.

Jalen Hurts went 13-of-19 for 164 yards with a touchdown, a 16-yarder to A.J. Brown on the Eagles’ first drive. Hurts also scored on runs of 7 yards and 1 yard. Brown has five catches for 67 yards.

Saquon Barkley has only six carries for 12 yards and three catches for 32 yards.