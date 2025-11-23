 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles lead Cowboys 21-7 at halftime

  
Published November 23, 2025 05:57 PM

The Eagles dominated the first half, taking a 21-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Philadelphia led 21-0 before Dallas finally reached paydirt on Dak Prescott’s 1-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens with 21 seconds left in the half. That tied Prescott with Tony Romo for the most passing yards in team history with 34,183.

Prescott went 13-of-17 for 159 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and the Cowboys outgained the Eagles 211 to 196. But the Cowboys couldn’t get out of their own way.

The Cowboys got on the doorstep of the goal line earlier in the second quarter, with a first-and-goal from the Philadelphia 1. Javonte Williams was stopped for no gain on a wildcat run before left tackle Tyler Guyton was called for a false start. On second-and-goal from the 5, Prescott was intercepted by Reed Blankenship on a pass intended for CeeDee Lamb in the end zone.

KaVonte Turpin also lost a fumble for the Cowboys, which Zack Baun recovered, and Ryan Flournoy was called for a costly running-into-the-kicker penalty on a Braden Mann punt that gave the Eagles a first down. Guyton also had a tripping penalty on Jalyx Hunt that the Cowboys were able to overcome on their touchdown drive.

Jalen Hurts went 13-of-19 for 164 yards with a touchdown, a 16-yarder to A.J. Brown on the Eagles’ first drive. Hurts also scored on runs of 7 yards and 1 yard. Brown has five catches for 67 yards.

Saquon Barkley has only six carries for 12 yards and three catches for 32 yards.