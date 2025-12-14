Jags roll to quick 7-0 lead over Jets

The Jaguars didn’t waste any time taking a lead over the Jets in Jacksonville on Sunday.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence closed out a 72-yard drive with a four-yard pass to wide receiver Brian Thomas in the end zone. The extra point made it 7-0 Jaguars with less than five minutes off the clock in the first quarter.

It is the second touchdown catch of the season for Thomas and he also had a 16-yard catch earlier in the drive. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers also had two catches for first downs and the Jaguars did not face a third down on the drive.

Rookie quarterback Brady Cook is making his first start for the Jets and he’ll have to come from behind to have a chance to make it a winning one.