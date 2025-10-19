 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Other PFT Content

Eagles lead turnover-prone Vikings at halftime, 14-6

  
Published October 19, 2025 02:28 PM

Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz threw two interceptions in the first half, including a pick-six.

That helped the Eagles to a 14-6 halftime lead.

Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt scored on a 42-yard pick-six of Wentz, who was hit hard in the midsection by Jalen Carter as he released the ball. Safety Andrew Mukuba also had an interception of Wentz, but the Eagles did nothing with the good field position.

The Vikings also have two fumbles, one by Wentz, that they recovered.

Wentz is 11-of-19 for 162 yards against his former team, with Justin Jefferson catching three for 68 and Jordan Addison two for 40.

The Vikings gained 177 yards, but their only points came on Will Reichard’s field goals of 59 and 34 yards.

The Eagles defense has matched its offense in scoring as the Eagles gained only 117 in the first half. After their opening 75-yard drive, which ended on A.J. Brown’s 37-yard touchdown catch, the Eagles had three consecutive three-and-outs for only 8 yards total. They gained 19 yards on their final drive of the half, which ended on a Vikings sack as time expired.

Jalen Hurts is 9-of-11 for 86 yards and a touchdown, and Saquon Barkley has eight carries for 30 yards.