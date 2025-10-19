Eagles lead turnover-prone Vikings at halftime, 14-6

Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz threw two interceptions in the first half, including a pick-six.

That helped the Eagles to a 14-6 halftime lead.

Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt scored on a 42-yard pick-six of Wentz, who was hit hard in the midsection by Jalen Carter as he released the ball. Safety Andrew Mukuba also had an interception of Wentz, but the Eagles did nothing with the good field position.

The Vikings also have two fumbles, one by Wentz, that they recovered.

Wentz is 11-of-19 for 162 yards against his former team, with Justin Jefferson catching three for 68 and Jordan Addison two for 40.

The Vikings gained 177 yards, but their only points came on Will Reichard’s field goals of 59 and 34 yards.

The Eagles defense has matched its offense in scoring as the Eagles gained only 117 in the first half. After their opening 75-yard drive, which ended on A.J. Brown’s 37-yard touchdown catch, the Eagles had three consecutive three-and-outs for only 8 yards total. They gained 19 yards on their final drive of the half, which ended on a Vikings sack as time expired.

Jalen Hurts is 9-of-11 for 86 yards and a touchdown, and Saquon Barkley has eight carries for 30 yards.