Eagles list Lane Johnson, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith as out of practice

The Eagles only had a walkthrough practice on Wednesday, so their first injury report of the week is an estimation of what players would have done in a full session.

Right tackle Lane Brown and wide receiver DeVonta Smith would not have done any on-field work. Both players suffered concussions in last Sunday’s win over the Saints and they will need to be cleared through the league’s protocol if they are going to play against the Buccaneers this week.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown would have missed practice as well. Brown’s missed the last two games with a hamstring injury and has not practiced since the Friday before the team’s Week Two loss to the Falcons.

Right guard Mekhi Becton (finger) and left guard Landon Dickerson (wrist) are listed as limited participants. Cornerback Darius Slay (knee) was listed as a full participant.