 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

simms_draft_kings.jpg
Will underdogs continue success in Week 4?
nbc_simms_bonix_240925.jpg
Nix thrives in Broncos’ more aggressive game plan
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240925.jpg
Daniels combining with Kingsbury is encouraging

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

simms_draft_kings.jpg
Will underdogs continue success in Week 4?
nbc_simms_bonix_240925.jpg
Nix thrives in Broncos’ more aggressive game plan
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240925.jpg
Daniels combining with Kingsbury is encouraging

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles list Lane Johnson, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith as out of practice

  
Published September 25, 2024 05:16 PM

The Eagles only had a walkthrough practice on Wednesday, so their first injury report of the week is an estimation of what players would have done in a full session.

Right tackle Lane Brown and wide receiver DeVonta Smith would not have done any on-field work. Both players suffered concussions in last Sunday’s win over the Saints and they will need to be cleared through the league’s protocol if they are going to play against the Buccaneers this week.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown would have missed practice as well. Brown’s missed the last two games with a hamstring injury and has not practiced since the Friday before the team’s Week Two loss to the Falcons.

Right guard Mekhi Becton (finger) and left guard Landon Dickerson (wrist) are listed as limited participants. Cornerback Darius Slay (knee) was listed as a full participant.