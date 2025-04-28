Eagles make their White House visit today

The Eagles have closed the books on the 2025 draft. Today, they’ll close one of the remaining doors on the 2024 season.

The Super Bowl LIX champions will visit the White House on Monday.

There was some inaccurate pre-Super Bowl reporting (not from us, for a change) that the Eagles wouldn’t make the trip. They didn’t go after winning Super Bowl LII; when it was clear that plenty of players planned to boycott the event, their invitation was rescinded.

This time around, it remains to be seen whether any of the players pass. When quarterback Jalen Hurts recently was asked whether he’d go, he opted to say basically nothing.

“Our culture is that these are optional things,” owner Jeffrey Lurie told reporters recently regarding the White House visit. “If you want to enjoy this, come along and we’ll have a great time and if you don’t, it is totally an optional thing.”

Meanwhile, running back Saquon Barkley will apparently be there. He golfed with the President on Sunday, and he flew back to the White House with him on Air Force One.

Barkley has pushed back against the criticism he received for it.

"[S]ome people are really upset cause I played golf[] and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT,” Barkley said. “Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have [an] amazing day.”

The Eagles generally are hoping to have an amazing day at the White House. Along with the parade and the ring ceremony, it’s one of the tangible spoils of the ultimately NFL victory. Regardless, those players who don’t see it that way aren’t required to go.

As mentioned yesterday, it’s still a free country.