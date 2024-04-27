Eagles move up to 40th overall to select Iowa CB Cooper DeJean

Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean was projected as a first-round pick. He had to wait longer than expected but now has a new home.

The Eagles traded with the Commanders to move up to 40th overall to select DeJean.

Philadelphia traded picks 50, 53 and 161 to the Commanders for picks 40 and 78.

DeJean is a two-time all-conference selection and was an All-American in 2023. He fractured his right fibula in November.

He joins Quinyon Mitchell, James Bradberry, Darius Slay and Avonte Maddox at the position for the Eagles. Mitchell was their first-round pick on Thursday night.