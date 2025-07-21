Eagles name Joe Douglas senior personnel director and advisor to G.M. Howie Roseman

There was word in May that the Eagles hired former Jets General Manager Joe Douglas and the team announced his title on Monday.

Douglas will serve as the team’s senior personnel director and an advisor to G.M. Howie Roseman. Douglas was the vice president of player personnel for the Eagles before taking the job with the Jets in 2019.

Former Jaguars G.M. Dave Caldwell is also an advisor to Roseman.

In addition to Douglas’s titles, the Eagles announced titles for director of college scouting Ryan Myers, assistant director of college scouting Matt Holland, assistant director of pro scouting Jarrod Kilburn, pro scout Terrence Braxton, area scout Rod Streater, area scout Duke Tobin, senior director of football research and strategy James Gilman, director of football analytics Jon Liu, assistant director of football research and strategy Zachary Steever, NFS scout Preston Tiffany, quantitative analyst Smit Bajaj, football transactions coordinator Grant Reiter, football operations coordinator Molly Rottinghaus, and software developer Leif Thorson.