Eagles OL Darian Kinnard won his third consecutive Super Bowl

The Chiefs weren’t able to three-peat, but one of their former players was.

Eagles offensive lineman Darian Kinnard won his third consecutive Super Bowl ring.

Kinnard played in none of the three Super Bowls as he was inactive for two, including Sunday’s game, and on the practice squad for the other. But he still took part in the celebrations and won the rings.

The Chiefs made Kinnard a fifth-round pick in 2022. He played in one game as a rookie and then spent 2023 on the Chiefs’ practice squad, seeing no action.

He signed a futures contract with the Eagles last January and played two games with one start — the Week 18 win over the Giants — this season. The Eagles made Kinnard inactive for 14 regular-season games and all four postseason games.

Former Pro Bowl linebacker Ken Norton Jr. also won three consecutive Super Bowls, winning back-to-back to with the Cowboys in 1992 and 1993 and then going to the 49ers, where he won a third consecutive. Kinnard, though, won his three in a row in his first three seasons. Norton’s career began in 1988.

Kinnard told Paul Schwartz of The New York Post that he keeps his Super Bowl rings in a safety deposit box.

“I guess I can say I’m kind of spoiled when it comes to that,” Kinnard told Schwartz.