Eagles open practice window for LT Jordan Mailata

  
Published November 11, 2024 02:14 PM

Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata is getting closer to his return.

Philadelphia announced on Monday that the club has opened Mailata’s 21-day practice window as he comes back from injured reserve.

Mailata was placed on the list on Oct. 18 after he suffered a hamstring injury in Philadelphia’s Week 6 victory over Cleveland.

Mailata, 27, is eligible to return for Thursday’s matchup against the Commanders. But that would mean he’d play without a true practice this week.

Fred Johnson has been filling in for Mailata at left tackle.

Philadelphia’s first injury report of the week will be out later on Monday.