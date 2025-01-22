Eagles open the practice window for WR/PR Britain Covey

The Eagles designated wide receiver Britain Covey to return from injured reserve Wednesday, the team announced. It opens his 21-day practice window.

Covey went on IR on Dec. 28 with a neck injury.

He has served two stints on injured reserve this season, initially going on IR on Sept. 24 with a shoulder injury. Covey played two games before returning to IR.

Covey has seven catches for 34 yards and one kickoff return for 6 yards. He was the team’s primary punt returner the past two years.

The Eagles also announced they signed tight end Nick Muse and offensive lineman Cameron Erving to the practice squad and released defensive end KJ Henry from the practice squad.