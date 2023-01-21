Eagles out to quick 7-0 lead

nbc_pft_giantseagles_230120
Mike Florio and Charean Williams agree that the Eagles will take down the rival Giants if Jalen Hurts returns to his level of play from earlier in the season, and why Philadelphia would be unwise to underestimate Daniel Jones.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ right shoulder looked pretty good on his first throw of Saturday night’s game against the Giants.
Hurts found wide receiver Devonta Smith for a 40-yard gain on the team’s second snap of the contest. That play moved the Eagles inside the Giants’ 35-yard-line and a third-down strike to A.J. Brown picked up another first down for the home team.
The Eagles faced another third down after a pair of Hurts runs and tight end Dallas Goedert made a one-handed grab on a pass near the sideline before turning upfield. Goedert ran through a tackle and scored a 16-yard touchdown on the play.
Jake Elliott’s extra point extended the Eagles lead to 7-0 with just over 10 minutes to play in the first quarter.