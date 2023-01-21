 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Eagles out to quick 7-0 lead

  
Published January 21, 2023 03:23 PM
nbc_pft_giantseagles_230120
January 20, 2023 08:48 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams agree that the Eagles will take down the rival Giants if Jalen Hurts returns to his level of play from earlier in the season, and why Philadelphia would be unwise to underestimate Daniel Jones.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ right shoulder looked pretty good on his first throw of Saturday night’s game against the Giants.

Hurts found wide receiver Devonta Smith for a 40-yard gain on the team’s second snap of the contest. That play moved the Eagles inside the Giants’ 35-yard-line and a third-down strike to A.J. Brown picked up another first down for the home team.

The Eagles faced another third down after a pair of Hurts runs and tight end Dallas Goedert made a one-handed grab on a pass near the sideline before turning upfield. Goedert ran through a tackle and scored a 16-yard touchdown on the play.

Jake Elliott’s extra point extended the Eagles lead to 7-0 with just over 10 minutes to play in the first quarter.