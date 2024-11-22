Eagles place DE Bryce Huff on injured reserve

Eagles edge rusher Bryce Huff underwent a wrist procedure this week. The hope is he can return before the end of the season, but Huff will miss multiple weeks.

The Eagles placed him on injured reserve Friday, keeping him out at least four games.

They did not announce a corresponding move.

Huff went on the practice report in Week 10 with his injury but played through it using a cast for extra protection. He played 12 defensive snaps in Week 10 and 14 in Week 11.

Huff signed with the Eagles as a free agent this offseason. He has started five of the team’s 10 games and has 10 tackles, 2.5 sacks, four quarterback hits and a forced fumble.