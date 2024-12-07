 Skip navigation
Eagles placing TE Dallas Goedert on injured reserve

  
Published December 7, 2024 11:49 AM

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is headed to injured reserve, NFL Media reports.

Goedert already was ruled out for Sunday after he injured his knee in Week 13, playing 40 of 56 snaps against the Ravens.

He will miss the next four games, allowing for his return as soon as Week 18 but, more importantly, the postseason.

Goedert has played nine games this season, missing three games with a hamstring injury. He has 38 receptions for 441 yards.

The Eagles are signing tight end E.J. Jenkins from the practice squad to the active roster to take Goedert’s roster spot, according to Jenkins’ agent.

Grant Calcaterra will replace Goedert as the starter, with Jack Stoll as the TE2.