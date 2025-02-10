 Skip navigation
Eagles defense unstoppable against the Chiefs
McCourty: What Mahomes is doing is 'ridiculous'
Hill: I take back comments, want to stay in Miami

Eagles defense unstoppable against the Chiefs
McCourty: What Mahomes is doing is ‘ridiculous’
Hill: I take back comments, want to stay in Miami

Eagles pressured Patrick Mahomes relentlessly, without ever blitzing

  
Published February 9, 2025 10:35 PM

The Eagles turned in a remarkable defensive effort in Super Bowl LIX, pressuring Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes all game without ever blitzing.

The Eagles did not blitz on a single one of Mahomes’ dropbacks, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats. That’s an extraordinarily rare occasion: Since Next Gen Stats has existed, this is only the fourth time that a defense did not blitz in a game.

So how did the Eagles generate so much pressure? Because their defensive line dominated the Chiefs’ offensive line. Josh Sweat had 2.5 sacks, Milton Williams had two, Jordan Davis had one, Moro Ojomo had one and Jalyx Hunt had 0.5.

Those six sacks were the most Mahomes has ever taken in any game in his NFL career, regular season or postseason.