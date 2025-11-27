Eagles put S Andrew Mukuba on injured reserve

A report on Monday said Eagles rookie safety Andrew Mukuba fractured his leg in last Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys and Mukuba will be out for at least four games as he recovers from the injury.

The Eagles put Mukuba on injured reserve on Wednesday. Given the timing and nature of the injury, some will wonder if Mukuba has played his final snap of the season but head coach Nick Sirianni said at a press conference that he will “never put a timetable on a guy.”

Mukuba played more than 90 percent of the defensive snaps in the first 11 games and recorded 46 tackles, two for loss, two interceptions, and a half-sack. Sydney Brown is expected to join Reed Blankenship as the starting safeties in Mukuba’s absence.

The Eagles signed wide receiver Britain Covey to the active roster to fill Mukuba’s spot. Covey has appeared in 38 games for the team over the last three seasons and has seen most of his action as a punt returner.