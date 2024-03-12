Eagles re-sign Braden Mann, Rick Lovato

The Eagles are holding onto their kicking specialists.

The team announced that they have re-signed punter Braden Mann and long snapper Rick Lovato on Tuesday. It’s a two-year deal for Mann and a one-year deal for Lovato.

Kicker Jake Elliott remains under contract.

Mann spent three years with the Jets before being waived last year. He spent some time with the Steelers before appearing in 15 games for the Eagles and posting a net average of 43.8 yards per kick.

Lovato played three games with the Eagles in 2016 and he’s played in every game for the team over the last seven seasons. He has 23 tackles in the regular season and will get a chance to add to that total in 2024.