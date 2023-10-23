Eagles regain lead on A.J. Brown’s touchdown

The Eagles offense giveth. The Eagles offense taketh away.

Jalen Hurts’ two turnovers have gift-wrapped 10 points to the Dolphins, but the Eagles have responded.

The drive after Hurts threw a pick-six to Jerome Baker on a tipped pass, the quarterback led the Eagles on an eight-play, 75-yard drive.

A.J. Brown caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Hurts to give the Eagles a 24-17 lead with 15 seconds left in the third quarter.

Brown has six catches for 78 yards, and Hurts is 19-of-25 for 220 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.