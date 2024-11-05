Eagles release Albert Okwuegbunam

Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam was designated to return from injured reserve last month, but he won’t be returning to the Eagles’ active roster.

The Eagles announced that they have released Okwuegbunam on Tuesday. It will not have an impact on the 53-man roster because Okwuegbunam was still on injured reserve.

Okwuegbunam joined the Eagles in a trade with the Broncos in August 2023. He appeared in four games and did not have a catch. The Eagles placed him on injured reserve in August, so he did not play in any games this season.

Okwuegbunam, who was a 2020 fourth-round pick, had 54 catches for 546 yards and four touchdowns in 26 games for the Broncos.